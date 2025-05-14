Published: May 14, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 13:21 IST

Story highlights India News, Sports: The honour was officially bestowed upon him by the President of India, recognising his exceptional contributions to Indian sports

Show Full Article

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and India's javelin ace thrower, Neeraj Chopra , has been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. The honour was officially bestowed upon him by the President of India, recognising his exceptional contributions to Indian sports and his role in bringing glory to the country on the global stage.

The ceremony took place in a formal setting, reflecting the prestige associated with the honorary military title. Chopra now joins an elite list of distinguished Indian sportspersons, including cricketers MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev , who have previously received similar honorary ranks in the armed forces.

The Territorial Army lauded Chopra's discipline, dedication, and achievements, particularly his historic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which marked a landmark moment in Indian athletics.

Neeraj expressed his gratitude for the honour, saying it was a proud moment for him and his family, and a reminder of the responsibility he holds as a representative of the nation, both on and off the field.

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the 71st ORLEN Janusz Kusociński Memorial event in Chorzów, Poland, starting from May 23. In Chorzow, Chopra will be competing against two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters, Germany's Julian Weber and Polish national record holder Marcin Krukowski.