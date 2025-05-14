Published: May 14, 2025, 11:53 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 11:53 IST

The Pakistan government is likely to compensate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, with Rs 14 crore as he claimed that many of his family members were killed in India's targeted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced comprehensive support and a compensation of Rs 1 crore per deceased for the legal heirs of those killed in Indian airstrikes, according to the Pakistan PMO.

India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people. The Indian Armed Forces carried precision strikes and hit nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Bahawalpur was significant for India, as the targeted Subhan Allah campus functioned as the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The 18-acre facility that functioned as a JeM hub was reduced to rubble, but Masood Azhar survived and is believed to be hiding somewhere with the help of the Pakistani establishment.

A letter said to be issued by Masood Azhar claimed that those killed included his sister, her husband, nephew, niece and others. As Azhar remains possibly the only surviving legal heir, he might now be entitled to get Rs 1 crore for each of the 14 family members killed, summing up to 14 crores.

Moreover, Pakistan PM Sharif's relief package also included a commitment to rebuild houses destroyed in the Indian strikes. However, it was widely condemned.

The Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur was one of the high-stakes targets for India in Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s cross-border strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Spread across 18 acres, the campus housed a mosque and served as the ideological and operational hub for terror recruitment, indoctrination, and fundraising.

Azhar had been missing from public view for several months and had only resurfaced in Bahawalpur at the fag end of 2024.

The Indian intelligence had a close eye on his movements, and as per the latest satellite imagery and human intelligence, he had resumed command over the terrorist activities from within the walled complex in Bahawalpur.