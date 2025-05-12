After India's Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror sites on PoK and Pakistan on May 7, several Pakistani officials were seen standing with Masood Azhar at the funeral of the terrorists killed. India has now released the names of the officials of Pakistan who took part in the funeral of the terrorists and other relatives of Masood Azhar.

Advertisment

As per the news agency ANI on Sunday (May 11), numerous officials of the Pakistani Army were part of the funeral of the terrorists killed in an Indian strike. A photo was also circulated on social media in which the army officials were standing firm behind the terrorist Masood Azhar.

Also read: Morning news brief: Pahalgam to Truce: India’s strategic resolve; Hamas to release US-Israeli hostage, and more

Who were the officials?

Advertisment

The Inspector General of Police in Pakistan's Punjab was seen attending the funeral of terrorists and family members of Azhar.

Other Pakistani officials who attended teh funeral were: Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohd Furqan from Administration, Usman Anwar Pakistan Punjab Legislator and Malik Sohaib Ahmed, ANI reported.

Also read: LIVE | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: First calm night in days; no ceasefire violations reported across J&K, says Indian Army

Advertisment

Details of the terrorists killed

At least five dreaded terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7, as per reports.

Mudassar Khadian Khas, aka Mudassar and Abu Jundal, who was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been killed. He was in-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke.

Also read: Trump tariff damage: U.S. firms warn of financial hit

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, who was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, has also been eliminated.

Khalid, aka Abu Akasha, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, who was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, has also been reportedly eliminated.

Mohammad Hassan Khan, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has also been eliminated.

Also read: Where is Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar? Is he hiding in an ISI safehouse?

Yusuf Azhar, who was also known as Mohammad Salim, was also killed.