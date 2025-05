From Apple to Gm, Many American Firms Have Warned That Tariffs and Retaliatory Levies Will Cost Tens of Billions of Dollars. Corporate America is Bracing for Significant Damages From Trump's Trade War — and That's Before Most Affected Goods Have Even Landed. In This Next Report, We Dive Into the Impact of Trump's Multi-front Trade Wars Even as the U.S. Is Looking to Make Trade Deals. Take a Look...