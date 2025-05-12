The recent events that unfolded following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack sponsored by Pakistan, tested India's resolve

"Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a dual US national, will be released as part of efforts towards a ceasefire," said Palestinian militant group Hamas in its statement.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), hours after the announcement, Pakistan violated it. Two days after, the Indian Army said 'the night remained largely peaceful.'

Pahalgam to Truce: India’s strategic resolve and the high-stakes ceasefire

The recent events that unfolded following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack sponsored by Pakistan, tested India's resolve, strategic maturity, and military acumen in the face of relentless provocation. Operation Sindoor, was a multidomain, multi-phased response to a provocation that could have easily spiralled into a prolonged conflict.

Hamas, in a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, has announced that it would release a US-Israeli hostage, as it revealed that it was engaged in direct talks with the United States in ceasefire negotiations.

Indian politicians and diplomats have come to the defence of India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after he received immense trolling on the social media platform X. People on the internet attacked the foreign secretary, who is on the post since 2024, after Misri gave a stetement on Saturday (May 10) that India and Pakistan has reached an agreement.

