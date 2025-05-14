Published: May 14, 2025, 15:28 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:28 IST

Story highlights A day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot. Both Pasrur and Sialkot airbases faced damages in India's action against Pakistan after it launched drone attacks on civilians and military posts in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. A day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base and sent a strong message to Pakistan with S-400 air defence system in the background, puncturing Islamabad's misinformation campaign,

India's Ministry of Defence said that in a pre-dawn operation on May 10, the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck 11 military sites deep inside Pakistan using air-launched precision weapons. The targets included critical airbases in Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, and Sialkot.

In what is largely a copycat move, Sharif visited the Pasrur and Sialkot airbases along with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and others.

The tensions between both countries rose after India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning (May 13) and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan. India's surface-to-air missile S-400 was seen in the background as PM Modi was greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase. The air defence systems including S-400 and Akash played a crucial role in India's defence in response to cross-border shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan, as per reports. Pakistan had claimed that it had hit the Adampur base in Hoshiarpur, Punjab as a part of their misinformation campaign.