After his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Air Force personnel at Adampur base.

Advertisment

He interacted with the soldiers, who have been courageously fighting back the cross-border firing from neighbouring Pakistan. The armed forces have also been successful in destroying the terror bases in Pakistan. This is India's strong message against terrorism that has been fostering on their soil.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets IAF personnel at Adampur air base in Punjab, gets briefed on operations

.

.

.

.#NarendraModi #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/4y4UAYCgW9 — WION (@WIONews) May 13, 2025

PM Modi in his address, expressed how pained he has been with the barbaric attack on tourists in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives. He said,"The merciless killing of innocent citizens in front of their family and their children on the basis of their religion was a very gruesome face of terror and cruelty. This was also a disgusting attempt to break the harmony and unity of the country. For me personally this was very painful."

Advertisment

He added, "After this terrorist attack, the entire nation, every citizen, every community, every class, every political party, unitedly stood up for strong action against terrorism. We gave full freedom to the Indian forces to wipe out the terrorists. And today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows the consequence of wiping out the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters."