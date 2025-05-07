Operation Sindoor - Pahalgam terror attack avenged, India's S-400 air defence system ready: India avenged the dastardly terror attack of Pahalgam with Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7), and is now ready with the S-400 air defence system in case Pakistan engages in any more misadventure of sending its aircraft or missiles. Built by Russia, the S-400 is one of the top-notch air defence systems in the world. Here is what you should know about S-400.









What is S-400 air defence system?

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air defence system developed by Russia's NPO Almaz. It is an upgrade of the earlier S-300 missile system. The S-400 were deployed for combat duty by Russia in 2007. Russia is currently developing S-500, the successor to S-400.

S-400 missile system in India

Five S-400 Triumf missile system regiments were contracted by India from Russia in October 2018. The deal for the five regiments is valued at $5.43 billion at 2018 exchange rates.

Three regiments were delivered and are in operation. The remaining two are expected by August 2026.

Their delivery had been delayed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

S-400 missile defence system capabilities: Deployable in five minutes

Deployable in five minutes, the S-400 is a highly mobile missile system that is also resistant to jamming. The S-400 system can engage and intercept aerial targets like aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, up to 400 kilometres and altitudes of 30 km.

It can track 300 targets and engage 36 simultaneously. S-400 is equipped with four missile types: 40N6E (400 km range), 48N6E3 (250 km), 9M96E2 (120 km), and 9M96E (40 km).

S-400 has advanced radars like the 96L6E for 360-degree surveillance and counter-stealth capabilities.

The system can integrate with other systems like S-300, Tor, and Pantsir for layered defence.

S-400 system in India: Areas of deployment

While the exact location is not known due to operational secrecy reasons, the S-400 are deployed in India's North, West and East.



One regiment is deployed to counter threats from Pakistan in Northwest (Punjab).

One regiment is deployed in the Northeast, likely Arunachal Pradesh or Assam, to address threats from China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Western regiment, deployed possibly in Rajasthan, is also primarily aimed at Pakistan.

Project Kusha: India's indigenous air defence systems

India, meanwhile, is developing an indigenous missile defence system, Project Kusha.

The long-range air defence system is envisioned to contain Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles or LR-SAMs.

The Kusha project is led by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO.

When finished, Project Kush will provide a layered defence system with interceptor missiles ranging from 150 km to 350 km.

It is expected to match the effectiveness of the S-400 system and Israel's famous air defence system, the Iron Dome.

It will be capable of detecting and shooting down air threats like stealth fighter jets, cruise missiles, and drones.