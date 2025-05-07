Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar was left fumbling on live television after Sky News anchor Yalda Hakim fact-checked him when he claimed Pakistan harbours no terrorist camps in the country, just hours after India launched Operation Sindoor- targeted strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Advertisment

In a calibrated military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian armed forces carried out cross-border strikes on nine specific areas in the wee hours of Wednesday. The strikes destroyed infrastructure linked to terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. India has stated that no military installation in Pakistan was targeted, and no civilian casualties were reported.

Hakim also told the minister, “The Indian armed forces have said that they only targeted terrorist camps and not Pakistani military facilities.” In response, Tarar denied the claim and said, “Let me make it very clear, there are no terrorist camps in Pakistan. Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. We are the frontline state against terrorism."

Operation Sindoor, Balakot Strike and more: How India responded to Pakistan's terrorist activities in the past

Advertisment

But the news anchor promptly challenged the minister’s claim and pointed at the explosive admission made on her show by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif just days earlier.

"On my programme, just a week ago, your Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan has for decades had a policy of funding, backing, using terrorist groups as proxies in the country," Hakim said.

"In 2018, President Donald Trump cut military aid to Pakistan because he accused Pakistan of playing a double game."

Advertisment

“So when you say there’re no terrorist camps in Pakistan, that is going against what Gen Parvez Musharraf said, what Benazir Bhutto said and what your defence minister said just a week ago,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Sky news anchor Yalda Hakim gave belt treatment to Attaullah Tarar on live Tv 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Iht420smtA — GARRY ♠️ (@Tru_Indiann) May 7, 2025

Tarar was visibly struggling to respond and managed to say, “ Pakistan is the guarantor of world peace." He then extended an invitation to Hakim to visit the country.

"I have been to Pakistan," Hakim replied. "And we know that Osama Bin Laden was discovered in Abbottabad in Pakistan."

The minister then tried to steer the conversation and accused India of being a “provocator and aggressor” and his country being a ‘victim of terrorism’.

'Operation Sindoor was a compulsion' after Pakistan failed to take any step in fortnight: Indian Foreign Secretary

Tarar also asserted Pakistan would defend its territory and was readying a response to the missile strikes.

What Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif had said

During an interview with Sky News Asif said Islamabad has been doing "dirty work for the United States" for three decades, when asked about having a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

Pakistan doing 'dirty work for the US' for three decades: Pak defence minister on funding terrorist groups