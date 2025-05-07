Operation Sindoor, Balakot Strike and more: How India responded to Pakistan's terrorist activities in the past

1. Operation Sindoor
The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7) morning. The operation came in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on 22 April 2025, killing at least 26 Indians.
2. Balakot Strike
The Balakot strike took place on 26 February 2019, as it marked the first time since 1971 that Indian aircraft had crossed an international border to deliver bombs in Pakistani territory (as opposed to occupied J&K). The attack came in retaliation for the 14 February 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers.
3. Uri Surgical Strike
On 18 September 2016, terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked an Army base, a brigade HQ, in fact, near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. This killed 19 Indian soldiers, with others injured. In response, India launched the attack, armed not only with deadly weapons but also proof of Pakistan's involvement in the Uri attack; this included the recovery of grenades and other equipment, with Pak Army markings, from the bodies of the eliminated terrorists.
4. Operation Black Tornado
“Operation Black Tornado” was the code name given by the National Security Guard to the operation to fight against eight terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The operation was a perfect example of the grit and determination of troops of the National Security Guard, during which eight hardcore terrorists were neutralised.
5. Indo-Pakistani War of 1971
The war began with Pakistan's Operation Chengiz Khan, consisting of preemptive aerial strikes on eight Indian air stations. The strikes led to India declaring war on Pakistan, marking their entry into the war for East Pakistan's independence, on the side of Bengali nationalist forces. India, led by Sam Manekshaw, achieved a historic victory in the battle.