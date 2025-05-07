In the first press briefing after the launch of Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Pakistan's lack of intent to take action against the terrorist infrastructure flourishing on its soil.

On April 23, New Delhi ordered diplomatic measures against Islamabad, setting a deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave the country.

Misri said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."

He added, "Instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt."

A fortnight later, India continues to mourn the death of innocent tourists, who we brutally killed in front of their loved ones. The images have numbed the country and they were angered by the dastardly attack. After the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, this one shook the nation.

Misri said, "The latest attack in Pahalgam has understandably generated deep anger in J&K and other parts of India. Earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond and preempt and deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. We focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India."