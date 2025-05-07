Pakistan's cross-border attacks since 2001 exposed; India lists 'three decades of systematically built terror infra'

Cross Border Terrorism in 25 Years: MEA
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (May 7) during a vital press briefing on Operation Sindoor revealed that in the past 25 years, cross-border terrorism incidents involving Pakistan have claimed the lives of over 350 Indians and injured more than 800. The toll on India's security forces has also been devastating—with over 600 personnel killed and more than 1,400 injured while defending against these attacks, added Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Read on for the previous major terror attacks mentioned in the MEA statement.
2025 – Pahalgam Attack
Casualties: 26 killed, 17 injured What Happened: On 22 April, 2025, terrorists targeted Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Previously, the Indian government also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed travel bans on Pakistani nationals.
2019 – Pulwama Attack
Casualties: 40 CRPF personnel killed, 35 injured What Happened: On 14 February, 2019, a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack led to a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, including the Balakot airstrikes by India.
2016 – Uri Attack
Casualties: 19 soldiers killed, over 20 injured What Happened: On 18 September 2016, four Pakistan-based militants attacked an Indian Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, with grenades and automatic weapons. The attack was followed by surgical strikes by India across the Line of Control.
2008 – Mumbai Attacks
Casualties: 175 killed (including 9 attackers), over 300 injured What Happened: Between 26–29 November 2008, ten gunmen from the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai, including at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
2002 – Akshardham Temple Attack
Casualties: 33 killed (including both terrorists), over 80 injured What Happened: On 24–25 September 2002, two terrorists attacked the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with grenades and automatic weapons. The National Security Guard (NSG) intervened, ending the siege the next day.
2001 – Parliament Attack
Casualties: 9 killed, 18 injured What Happened: Five armed militants stormed the Indian Parliament complex in New Delhi, leading to a fierce gun battle with security forces. The attack, which occurred during a parliamentary session, was foiled but resulted in significant casualties. The terror attack led to a significant escalation in Indo-Pakistani tensions and was a key factor in the 2001–2002 India–Pakistan standoff.