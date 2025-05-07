Pakistan's cross-border attacks since 2001 exposed; India lists 'three decades of systematically built terror infra'

Indian Armed Forces press briefing Source: X 1 /7 Cross Border Terrorism in 25 Years: MEA India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (May 7) during a vital press briefing on Operation Sindoor revealed that in the past 25 years, cross-border terrorism incidents involving Pakistan have claimed the lives of over 350 Indians and injured more than 800. The toll on India's security forces has also been devastating—with over 600 personnel killed and more than 1,400 injured while defending against these attacks, added Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Read on for the previous major terror attacks mentioned in the MEA statement.

Spectators stand in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam attack during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. Source: AFP 2 /7 2025 – Pahalgam Attack Casualties: 26 killed, 17 injured What Happened: On 22 April, 2025, terrorists targeted Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Previously, the Indian government also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed travel bans on Pakistani nationals.

Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district February 14, 2019. Source: Reuters 3 /7 2019 – Pulwama Attack Casualties: 40 CRPF personnel killed, 35 injured What Happened: On 14 February, 2019, a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack led to a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, including the Balakot airstrikes by India.

Indian people pay tribute to 18 martyred Indian soldiers, who were killed in a militant attack in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) on 18 September, at a Durga Puja Panda Shastri Nagar in Allahabad on October 9, 2016. Source: AFP 4 /7 2016 – Uri Attack Casualties: 19 soldiers killed, over 20 injured What Happened: On 18 September 2016, four Pakistan-based militants attacked an Indian Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, with grenades and automatic weapons. The attack was followed by surgical strikes by India across the Line of Control.

Smoke and fire billows out of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. Source: Reuters 5 /7 2008 – Mumbai Attacks Casualties: 175 killed (including 9 attackers), over 300 injured What Happened: Between 26–29 November 2008, ten gunmen from the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai, including at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) deploy outside the Akshardham temple 24 September 2002 after gunmen stormed the temple. At least 23 people were killed and up to 45 others injured after militants burst into a Hindu temple in India's riot-torn western Gujarat state and sprayed devotees with automatic gunfire. Source: AFP 6 /7 2002 – Akshardham Temple Attack Casualties: 33 killed (including both terrorists), over 80 injured What Happened: On 24–25 September 2002, two terrorists attacked the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with grenades and automatic weapons. The National Security Guard (NSG) intervened, ending the siege the next day.

