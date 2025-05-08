Advertisment
Subscribe
India News

What are HAROP drones? Part of India's military munition used to hunt high-value targets

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Israel-made HAROP drones has a track record of operational success, with remarkable mission results in real-world combat situations. They are supervised by remote human-in-the-loop mission control

Default Avatar
Authored by: Mansi Arora
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Israel-made HAROP drones has a track record of operational success, with remarkable mission results in real-world combat situations. They are supervised by remote human-in-the-loop mission control

Mansi Arora profile image
by Mansi Arora
by Mansi Arora
HAROP drones Credit: IAI
HAROP drones Credit: IAI
All you need to know about HAROP drones
1/5

All you need to know about HAROP drones

The HAROP drones, a product of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is a formidable loitering munition, equipped to hunt high-value targets, including unmanned surface vessels, command posts, supply depots, tanks, and air defense systems.

How are they supervised?
2/5

How are they supervised?

HAROP drones has a track record of operational success, with remarkable mission results in real-world combat situations. These drones are supervised by remote human-in-the-loop mission control and can be aborted if required.

Easily deployed
3/5

Easily deployed

HAROP drones can be easily deployed from diverse terrains and environments and are launched from canisters mounted on trucks or naval vessels.

Advertisment
How does it work?
4/5

How does it work?

HAROP has a 9-hour endurance to seek targets in a designated area, locate and identify them, plan an attack route, then pursue the strike from any direction at a shallow or steep dive.

Helps in precise target detection
5/5

Helps in precise target detection

Equipped with electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), and forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensors, HAROP drones also have a colour CCD camera and anti-radar homing capabilities, which helps in precise target detection and in its identification.

drones india israel HAROP
Mansi Arora profile image
by Mansi Arora
by Mansi Arora
Advertisment
Subscribe