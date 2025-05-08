What are HAROP drones? Part of India's military munition used to hunt high-value targets

All you need to know about HAROP drones
The HAROP drones, a product of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is a formidable loitering munition, equipped to hunt high-value targets, including unmanned surface vessels, command posts, supply depots, tanks, and air defense systems.
How are they supervised?
HAROP drones has a track record of operational success, with remarkable mission results in real-world combat situations. These drones are supervised by remote human-in-the-loop mission control and can be aborted if required.
Easily deployed
HAROP drones can be easily deployed from diverse terrains and environments and are launched from canisters mounted on trucks or naval vessels.
How does it work?
HAROP has a 9-hour endurance to seek targets in a designated area, locate and identify them, plan an attack route, then pursue the strike from any direction at a shallow or steep dive.
Helps in precise target detection
Equipped with electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), and forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensors, HAROP drones also have a colour CCD camera and anti-radar homing capabilities, which helps in precise target detection and in its identification.