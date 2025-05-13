Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning (May 13) and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

PM Modi's message to Pakistan

In a big message to Pakistan, India's surface-to-air missile S-400 can be seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase. The air defence systems including S-400 and Akash played a crucial role in India's defence in response to cross-border shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan, as per reports.

S-400 air defence system seen in background at Adampur air base Photograph: (X)

Pakistan had also claimed that it had hit the Adampur base in Hoshiarpur, Punjab as a part of their misinformation campaign amid escalating tensions between the two countries. In a video, members of the Armed Forces can be heard chanting 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Armed Forces chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'



PM Modi went to Air Force Station Adampur and met brave air warriors and soldiers



(Source:ANI) pic.twitter.com/WwumxYjeoR — WION (@WIONews) May 13, 2025

.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/9CW3LxK1PZ — WION (@WIONews) May 13, 2025

The prime minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor under which India struck terror sites in the neighbouring country. Modi said on X, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

In his address to the nation on Monday, PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the killing of innocents in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. "The merciless killing of innocent citizens in front of their family and their children on the basis of their religion was a very gruesome face of terror and cruelty. This was also a disgusting attempt to break the harmony and unity of the country. For me personally this was very painful," he had said.