Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (May 14) accused French President Emmanuel Macron of standing with a "murderous Islamist terrorist organization" after he blamed Israel for "blood libels".

Israel will not stop or surrender," Netanyahu stressed in a post on X, saying that Macron is demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism, instead of supporting the Western democratic camp.

"Macron once again chose to stand alongside a murderous Islamist terrorist organization and echo its false propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels," Netanyahu posted on X.

Israel is waging a multi-pronged struggle for its existence after the Hamas October 7 attack, including the murder and kidnapping of dozens of French citizens, the Israeli PM said.

Netanyahu said, "Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp that is fighting Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism."

Israeli PM Netanyahu is "determined to complete all of Israel's war goals," the statement read, including the release of all Israeli hostages, the military and governmental defeat of Hamas, and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.

Macron in a televised interview on Tuesday, accused Israel's government of "unacceptable" and "shameful" behaviour as it blocked aid to Gaza.

"What the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is unacceptable...There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot get out, the doctors cannot get in. What he is doing is shameful," Macron told TF1 television.

"We need the United States. President (Donald) Trump has the levers. I have had tough words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I got angry, but they (Israel) don't depend on us, they depend on American weapons," he added.