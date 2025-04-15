'Screw you' Macron to strip club scandal: Yair Netanyahu and his major controversies

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's elder son, Yair Netanyahu, is once again in the headlines, this time for lashing out at French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Screw you!" Benjamin Netanyahu's son wrote in English on the social media platform X late on Saturday (April 12) replying to Macron.
After this, the Israeli PM took to X and said that his son's comments to Macron were "unacceptable".
But, it's not the first time Netanyahu has had to come to the defence of his son after Yair's not-so-proud acts. The elder son of the Israeli PM has always been in controversy.
Born in 1991, Yair is the eldest son and the first child of the Israeli PM with his second wife, Sara Netanyahu.
In 2017, Yair had posted a controversial meme on the social media platform Facebook. He claimed that there was a conspiracy being led by George Soros to topple his father's government in Israel.
An Israeli news channel aired a secret video clip in which Yair was seen drunk outside a strip club and bragging about his political powers while being accompanied by the government-funded bodyguards.
Yair was in the middle of a debate on X about the Temple Mount and Muslim prayer rights when he wrote: “all Muslims should leave the land of Israel.”