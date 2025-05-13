Published: May 13, 2025, 18:24 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 18:24 IST

Indian-origin Anita Anand has been appointed Canada’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs as Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a major cabinet overhaul with two dozen new faces. Anita’s appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first visible minority to hold this position in Canadian history.

Besides, Brampton MP Maninder Sidhu, also of Indian origin, has been appointed to serve as Carney’s international trade minister.

Anita Anand, born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian physician parents, began her political journey with her election as Member of Parliament from Oakville in 2019. Since then, she has held several significant portfolios, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, and president of the Treasury Board.

As defence minister, she oversaw Canada’s military support to Ukraine during the 2022 Russian invasion.

Before entering politics, Anand was a law professor at the University of Toronto, specialising in corporate governance and investor protection.

Anand had been planning to leave political life and had announced she would not run again for MP but changed her mind with Carney’s arrival.

Sidhu, a successful entrepreneur and community advocate, was first elected in 2019 and has been active in various parliamentary committees.

He is also known for founding ‘The Kindness Movement’, an initiative aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged students in Canada and India.

Carney is building a team to take on US President Donald Trump and his tariffs and help prop up a faltering Canadian economy as the country grapples with higher joblessness amid tremendous trade uncertainty.

Carney said in a statement that the new Cabinet is built to deliver the change Canadians want and need.

The new ministry includes 28 cabinet ministers and 10 secretaries of state, and is largely composed of new faces.

Carney ensured gender parity and has appointed 14 men and 14 women as full cabinet ministers or secretaries of state.



He has also elevated critics of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, liken MPs Wayne Long and Joël Lightbound.

In a key appointment, Steven MacKinnon, an experienced parliamentarian, becomes the leader of the government in the House — a crucial role as he’s responsible for the legislative agenda and counting votes to get bills through Parliament without a Liberal majority.

Some of the secretaries of state have interesting backgrounds. Stephen Fuhr, now secretary of state for defence procurement, is a retired air force officer, while Olympic gold medallist Adam van Koeverden is secretary of state for sport.

Former journalist Evan Solomon takes on a newly created role as minister of artificial intelligence.