/Top 10 world news: NATO Summit updates; Trump-Zelensky meet, and more

As the NATO Summit kickstarts in the Netherlands, with discussions focusing on several agendas, including Israel-Iran war, Russia-Ukraine war and more. US President Donald Trump praised the success of recent strikes on Iran's nuclear programme. NATO Chief Mark Rutte urged allies and industries to do more, better and together, stressing on the demand signal NATO is sending to the defence industry.

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Jun 25) on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. Following the meeting, which lasted 50 minutes, Trump said, “I wanted to know how he’s doing,” and said the meeting was “very nice” even though they “had little rough times” in the past.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will hold fresh talks with Iran next week, with a possible nuclear agreement on the table.

Iran has finally admitted that its nuclear facilities have in fact been “badly damaged” in the US strikes. Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman of Iran’s foreign ministry, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday, “Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged.” However, he refused to share any details of the damage or the status of the nuclear facilities.

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Wednesday (Jun 25) that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group have “intensified in recent hours” with mediator countries. “Our communications with the brother mediators in Egypt and Qatar have not stopped and have intensified in recent hours,” Taher al-Nunu said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement, where he called Israel and Iran "two kids in a schoolyard." Rutte made a "daddy" remark on the US president's statement on the sidelines of NATO Summit in The Hague.

US President Donald Trump has suggested that further American strikes on Iran are possible if the country resumes work on its nuclear programme. His comments came during the NATO Summit in The Hague on Wednesday (June 25).

Axiom-4 astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, nestled atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, blasted off at 12:01 pm Indian time, 25th June, Wednesday. Barely 13 minutes after liftoff, the SpaceX rocket placed them in orbit around the Earth, and the crew began feeling microgravity-induced weightlessness. However, their journey to the International Space Station would take as much as 28 hours.

