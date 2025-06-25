/'Daddy has to sometimes...': NATO Chief Rutte reacts to Trump calling Israel, Iran 'two kids' - Here's what he said

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement, where he called Israel and Iran "two kids in a schoolyard." Rutte made a "daddy" remark on the US president's statement on the sidelines of NATO Summit in The Hague.

Trump on Tuesday reacted to the Israel-Iran war and the ceasefire violation, as he said that “we basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing”.

"They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, or three minutes. Then it’s easier to stop them," Trump said.

While discussing this in the Netherlands, NATO's Mark Rutte said, "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get it stopped.”

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague on Wednesday (Jun 25), hailed the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war as a "tremendous victory for everyone, including Iran".

Ridiculing reports that suggest that the US strikes, contrary to what Trump says, did not "obliterate" the Iranian nuclear programme, the US president insisted that a "total obliteration" happened and said that the Iranian nuclear programme had been set back "decades".

Earlier on Tuesday, NATO Chief Mark Rutte lauded Trump for the decisive and extraordinary action and for ending the Israel-Iran war in 12 days. The NATO chief praised the US president, saying that what he did was something "no one else dared to go. It makes us all safer."

He said that Trump will achieve something no US president in decades could get done, adding that it is an important moment for America and Europe.

"Donald, you have driven us to a really, really important moment for America and Europe, and the world. You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done," he said, according to a screenshot of their conversation shared by Trump.