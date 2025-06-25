/Will the US strike Iran again? Trump says it depends on THIS one thing

US President Donald Trump has suggested that further American strikes on Iran are possible if the country resumes work on its nuclear programme. His comments came during the NATO Summit in The Hague on Wednesday (June 25).

When asked whether the United States would strike again if Iran tried to rebuild its nuclear sites, Trump said, “Sure.”

Trump's comments come following a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which ended after a US-brokered ceasefire.

US says Iran’s nuclear sites were targeted

The United States launched airstrikes on Saturday targeting three major Iranian nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. These locations were believed to be key components of Iran’s nuclear programme. Bunker-buster bombs were used to attack the underground facilities.

Rubio claims sites have vanished from the map

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the strikes had erased the sites entirely. “The Iranian nuclear facilities can’t be found on the map,” he said, insisting that they had been completely wiped out by B-2 bombers.

A preliminary intelligence assessment suggested that the strikes had not destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but merely set the programme back by a few months. Asked about these findings, Trump responded, “They really don’t know.” He said that US intelligence had underestimated the success of the strike.