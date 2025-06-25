/US-Iran nuclear talks back on table? Trump says Washington, Tehran 'may sign an agreement' next week

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will hold fresh talks with Iran next week, with a possible nuclear agreement on the table. “We’re going to talk to them next week with Iran, we may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” he said. The discussions come as both Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, following intense strikes and retaliations that left the region on edge. Trump claimed that both countries are now “tired” and ready to step away from the battlefield.

‘They fought very hard and they want to go home’

When asked what gave him confidence that the Israel-Iran war had ended, Trump replied, “I dealt with both, they’re both tired, exhausted. They fought very, very hard and very viciously, very violently, and they were both satisfied to go home and get out.” He added, “Can it start again? I guess someday, it can. It could maybe start soon.”

Trump said, “Iran, somewhat, not much, violated the ceasefire. And Israel had the planes going out that morning, and there were a lot of them, 52 of them. And I said, you got to get them back, and they brought them back. They didn’t do anything. They brought them back. It was very good. I thought it was amazing, actually.”

‘I don’t see Iran being back in the nuclear business anymore’

“I don’t see them being back involved in the nuclear business anymore,” Trump said. The US has already restarted early contacts with Iran, according to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special Middle East envoy. Talks have begun just one day after Washington brokered a ceasefire to ease the latest conflict between Iran and Israel.

Witkoff said that both sides are reaching out directly and through intermediaries. “The conversations are promising. We’re hopeful. Now it’s time to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace deal,” he told Fox News.

When did US-Iran nuclear talks last take place?

The most recent round of direct nuclear talks between the US and Iran was held in May in Rome. It was the fifth round of negotiations, but failed to produce a breakthrough.