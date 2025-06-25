US President Donald Trump said that the recent American airstrikes on “ended the war” and left the sites “completely destroyed”. He even compared the strike’s impact to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Trump says the strike stopped war before it started

Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump argued that the military action had prevented further conflict with Iran. “They spent trillions of dollars trying to do this thing, and they didn’t come up with it, and we’re actually getting along with them very well right now,” he said.

He said, “That hit ended the war. That hit ended the war.” Trump then added, “I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended that war. This ended that, this ended that war.”

According to him, had the US not carried out the operation, “they would have been… they’d be fighting right now.”

What happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

In August 1945, the US dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only time nuclear weapons have been used in warfare. The bomb on Hiroshima killed an estimated 140,000 people, while the strike on Nagasaki claimed around 70,000 lives. Both bombings caused massive destruction and led to Japan’s surrender, endingWorldWarII.

White House claims questioned by media and intel reports

Trump’s statements come as US intelligence agencies and major news outlets oppugn how successful the strikes truly were. Reports from CNN and The New York Times, based on unnamed officials, suggest Iran’s core nuclear infrastructure may have only been delayed by a few months.

In response, Trump lashed out at the media on his social platform, Truth Social. “Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history,” he wrote.