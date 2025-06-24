Stamina and sunflower seeds: What it takes to fly B-2 bomber for 40 hours straight?

Pilots are trained not just on tactics, but also on sleep cycles and diet. “We go through sleep studies, we actually go through nutritional education to be able to teach each one of us: one, what wakes us up and then what helps us go to sleep,” retired Lt. Gen. Steve Basham, who flew the B-2 for nine years before retiring in 2024 told Reuters. There’s only one small chemical toilet onboard, so what you eat matters. Some pilots turn to Sunflower seeds between meals.