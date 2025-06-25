Gaza ceasefire talks ‘intensified,’ says Hamas as Trump believes ‘great progress being made’

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Wednesday (Jun 25) that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group have “intensified in recent hours” with mediator countries. “Our communications with the brother mediators in Egypt and Qatar have not stopped and have intensified in recent hours,” Taher al-Nunu said. He added that the group had “not yet received any new proposals” to reach an agreement to end the war, which has been going on for 21 months. Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump also suggested that progress was being made in the discussions.

Trump on Wednesday said that he believes “great progress” was being made in the negotiations to bring the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza to an end. “I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made,” said Trump. The US president also suggested that the US strikes on Iran amid the recent tensions in the Middle East could have a positive impact in the region.

After the ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran on Tuesday (Jun 24) following 12 days of conflict, the Israeli military chief said that Tel Aviv’s focus will now shift back to Gaza and fighting against Hamas.

“Now the focus shifts back to Gaza — to bring the hostages home and to dismantle the Hamas regime,” chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said that seven of its soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza as the conflict with the Palestinian militant group continues. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “very difficult day” after the incident.

“It is a very difficult day for the people of Israel,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “Our heroic combattants fell in the battle to defeat Hamas and free our hostages in the south of the Gaza Strip.”