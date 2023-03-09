Top 10 world news: NATO chief says Bakhmut may fall within days, Pakistan's Aurat March baton charged, & more

As the battle for Bakhmut wages on, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the eastern Ukrainian city may fall into Russian hands in the coming days. The continuing Bakhmut fighting and the encounters between the Russian and Ukrainian armed forces in and around the city is a wider war for Donbas region. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Aurat March participants were allegedly baton-charged by Islamabad Police on Wednesday. The former prime minister Imran Khan strongly denounced the act.

Amoung other news, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday on his first visit since assuming office in May last year. He announced that Australia's Deakin University would be setting up its branch at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat as he finalised Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism.

Click on the headlines to read more:

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine that has witnessed fierce fighting in recent months, may fall into Russian hands in the coming days.

Pakistan's Islamabad Police on Wednesday allegedly baton-charged participants in the Aurat March, an action which was widely condemned by the country's Human Rights Commission along with many other politicians and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday on his first visit since assuming office in May last year. Albanese arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and headed straight towards the Sabarmati Ashram in the city to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ned Price will step down as the US State Department’s Spokesperson this month, State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a press release on Tuesday (local time). Indian-American Vedant Patel, who is the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State will be the interim spokesperson of the US State Department, as per reports.

Sri Lanka will conduct the local elections on April 25 instead of the previously scheduled date of March 9, the cash-strapped country's top election body announced. The development came after Sri Lanka's Supreme Court directed the Sri Lankan Election Commission to conduct the elections at the earliest.

The Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community, released recently, states that India and China's relations remain "strained" following their "lethal clash" in 2020.

Delhi building collapse: A building collapse in the Indian national capital New Delhi fuelled chaos and panic safety among the residents of Bhajanpura where the incident took place . The four-storey building came crashing down minutes before its occupants had vacated it completely, initial reports said.

The payload of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar(NISAR) imaging satellite arrived in Bengaluru, on a US Air Force C17 Globemaster III strategic airlift plane.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is planning to make his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, his potential successor, Sky News has reported, adding that he is looking to portray his family as a dynasty like the British Royal Family.