In a first since taking charge, Australia PM Anthony Albanese begins India visit

In a first since taking charge as the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday. Albanese arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and headed straight towards the Sabarmati Ashram in the city to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

While taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A true privilege to pay homage to Gandhi's legacy at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad."

The prime minister was given a warm welcome upon his arrival. "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Earlier, as the prime minister embarked on his visit to India, he lauded Indian diaspora in Australia saying that Australia is a better place because of "our large, diverse Indian-Australian community."

He arrived in India on Wednesday along with a delegation of ministers and business leaders.

As per the official schedule, Albanese will attend a cultural event at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar organised by the Gujarat government on the occasion of Holi. The Australian Prime Minister will be joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and other dignitaries.

On Thursday, Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to watch the first-day play of the fourth Test between Australia and India. Later in the day, Albanese will leave for Mumbai. On Friday, he will be in New Delhi to take part in the Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat, the news agency ANI reported.

The Australian PM will then meet India's Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also be meeting Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The first person India-Australia Annual Summit will take place during Albanese's four-day visit to India. At the annual summit, leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ANI reported.

The summit also lays the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.

