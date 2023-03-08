US Intelligence warns of risky confrontation between India and China at LAC

According to the recently released Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community, India and China's relations remain "strained" following their "lethal clash" in 2020.

The report warns that the "expanded military postures" of both countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) elevate the risk of "armed confrontation" between two neighbours, which could "directly threaten U.S. persons and interests, calling for U.S. intervention."

Since the 2020 Galwan incident, ties continue to go southwards between the 2 countries. Last December as well, forces of the 2 countries clashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang after the Chinese side tried to intrude.

The US report, released on 8th march warned that "previous standoffs have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control has the potential to escalate swiftly."

The report also talked about India-Pakistan ties, and while pointing out that "Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups'', it highlighted that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations."

India has responded to major terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists by action by surgical strikes, both after Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

It called the crises between India and Pakistan of "particular concern" because of the "risk of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states."

But, on a hopeful note, the report explained that New Delhi and Islamabad probably are "inclined to reinforce the current calm in their relationship" following both sides’ renewal of a cease-fire along the Line of Control in early 2021.

