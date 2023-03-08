Pakistan Aurat March baton charged as demonstrations mark women's day across world

Pakistan's Islamabad Police on Wednesday allegedly baton-charged participants in the Aurat March, an action which was widely condemned by the country's Human Rights Commission along with many other politicians and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Since the first Aurat March in Pakistan, which was taken out in 2018 in Karachi, the women of the country have been carrying out public demonstrations annually in various cities to mark International Women’s Day, which is marked on 8 March every year.

As the world marks this special day to voice support for women as they fight for their rights, Wednesday in Pakistan, started with videos surfacing online wherein the police were seen using water canons on women and obstructing the Aurat March.

While posting one such video where a police officer was pushing a female participant back, Pakistan Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman wrote, “The Islamabad police had no business baton-charging a small peaceful procession."

“It is the women holding laathis that need to be pushed back, not progressive women. Sad to see this happening. I will seek an inquiry,” she added.

The Punjab Home Department has already imposed Section 144, barring public demonstrations. This came ahead of Wednesday's PTI election rally and Aurat March. Several PTI workers have also been detained in the Zaman Park neighbourhood for breaking Section 144, according to a Geo News report.

Isb Police attacked the peaceful women and transgenders who were participating in Aurat March.This happened the very same day when Punjab Police attacked the peaceful PTI women and workers in Lahore. Fascism in Pakistan continues #InternationalWomensDay

pic.twitter.com/k5xfq6HiMb — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) March 8, 2023

Punjrush which is one of the march’s organisers said, “They started pushing us so we started to push back... and then they started fighting and we started fighting and it just got confusing,” she said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also rebuked the alleged use of force by the Islamabad police. “Women have as much right to peaceful assembly as any citizen. The police are supposed to provide security to the marchers, not to resort to violence against peaceful demonstrators,” the commission said.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah tweeted on Wednesday after the ruckus that Islamabad Police has been summoned and a strict legal action will be taken.

— Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) March 8, 2023

After the social media was flooded with visual reports coming out of Pakistan, Islamabad police said Inspector General Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken notice of the incident. The police also sought a report from the DIG operations.

The Islamabad Police apologised for the incident and wrote, “The Islamabad police stands with the participants of the march for the struggle and protection of women’s rights.”

pic.twitter.com/skjaehwOTr — Muted Group (@MutedGroupPak) March 8, 2023

Scores of PTI workers were taken into police custody on Mall Road for violating Section 144. He further said that all roads leading to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence had been cordoned off. Water cannons were used in an effort to dispel PTI workers while police officials also smashed the windows of their cars.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday trashed a petition challenging the permission granted to organisers to hold Aurat March.

