ugc_banner

Delhi: Building comes crashing down in Indian capital, no casualties so far

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura, New Delhi on March 8, 2023 Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Delhi building collapse: A four-storey building came crashing down in the Indian national capital's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening, when the city of over 120 million along with the rest of the country, celebrated the festival of Holi. 

Delhi building collapse: A building collapse in the Indian national capital New Delhi fueled chaos for safety among the residents of Bhajanpura where the collapse occurred. The four-storey building came crashing down minutes before its occupants had vacated it completely, initial reports said.

A video of the incident shows sparks flying on an electric pole near the building after which the entire building crashed down.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire department was present at the spot and a rescue operation was underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Ned Price to step down as US State Department's spokesperson; Vedant Patel to be interim spokesperson

NASA-ISRO imaging satellite arrives in India from US for 2024 launch by Indian GSLV rocket

In a first since taking charge, Australia PM Anthony Albanese begins India visit