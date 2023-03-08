Delhi: Building comes crashing down in Indian capital, no casualties so far
Delhi building collapse: A four-storey building came crashing down in the Indian national capital's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening, when the city of over 120 million along with the rest of the country, celebrated the festival of Holi.
Delhi building collapse: A building collapse in the Indian national capital New Delhi fueled chaos for safety among the residents of Bhajanpura where the collapse occurred. The four-storey building came crashing down minutes before its occupants had vacated it completely, initial reports said.
A video of the incident shows sparks flying on an electric pole near the building after which the entire building crashed down.
As of Wednesday evening, the fire department was present at the spot and a rescue operation was underway.
(With inputs from agencies)
