Delhi: Building comes crashing down in Indian capital, no casualties so far

Delhi building collapse: A building collapse in the Indian national capital New Delhi fueled chaos for safety among the residents of Bhajanpura where the collapse occurred. The four-storey building came crashing down minutes before its occupants had vacated it completely, initial reports said.

A video of the incident shows sparks flying on an electric pole near the building after which the entire building crashed down.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire department was present at the spot and a rescue operation was underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

