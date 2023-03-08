Feeling left out on Holi, injured Amitabh Bachchan writes sad blog post

Amitabh Bachchan is not in the best of his health currently after he got injured on the set of his upcoming film Project K. Having cancelled all shoots till he heals, Amitabh shared a health update with fans and said he’s resting at the moment and taking it slow. But since it’s Holi, the actor found himself feeling left out – not being able to celebrate like previous years.

On his blog, Amitabh talked about old Bachchan family Holi parties and how those times will never return. He wrote, “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day."

Remembering the good times, he also said, "…and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .. The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present..."

Prior to this, the veteran actor also wrote about the big Holika Dahan that happened at home. He wrote, “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done .. I rest and repair .. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life.”

Amitabh Bachchan got injured while attempting a scene in Project K. He has sustained a rib injury. The film is slated for a release in 2024 and is being made in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen in Uunchai, which was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.