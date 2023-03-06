Amitabh Bachchan gets injured during shoot, writes, 'It's painful while breathing'

Amitabh Bachchan got injured during the shoot of his upcoming film Project K. The Bollywood star shared a health update with his worrying fans as he currently takes rest at his Mumbai home.

The veteran actor was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad when the incident took place. He was shooting an action scene when the mishap took place. Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage. He underwent a CT scan and returned to Mumbai a few hours post the incident.

Amitabh Bachchan has thus cancelled all shoots and has taken time off work to recover. It will reportedly take him weeks to recover from the injury.

Sharing an update with his fans, the actor wrote, "It's painful while breathing and making movement. So, work has been postponed for the moment.”

He added in his blog that he will not be able to see fans outside Jalsa this evening, something he usually does as a mingling session with his fans. "I won't be able to meet my well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So, do not come and inform as many people as you can," he said before concluding with "Rest all is well".