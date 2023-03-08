Ned Price to step down as US State Department's spokesperson; Vedant Patel to be interim spokesperson

Ned Price will step down as the US State Department’s Spokesperson this month, State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a press release on Tuesday (local time). Indian-American Vedant Patel, who is the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State will be the interim spokesperson of the US State Department, as per reports.

However, Blinken said that Ned Price will continue to serve at State Department, working directly for him.

Ned took his position as Spokesperson on 20 January 2021. Blinken lauded Price for the professional and sincere dispensation of his services. He said that after only a few days in the position, Price reinstated the Department's daily press briefings and allowed reporters the ability to frequently ask tough questions on US policies.

Blinken also praised Price for his respect for journalists, his coworkers, and everyone else he encounters with over the more than 200 briefings he has conducted.

"Ned has helped the U.S. government defend and promote press freedom around the globe and modeled the transparency and openness we advocate for in other countries. His contributions will benefit the Department long after his service. Ned’s firm grasp of the policies underlying our messaging made him that much more effective in his role," the statement read quoting Blinken.

On a personal level, Blinken said he has constantly "benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department. Fortunately, I’ll be able to continue to do that, as Ned will continue to serve at State, working directly for me."

Blinken termed Ned Price as a face and voice of US foreign policy for all this time while he discharged his duties as State Department's spokesperson and added that he performed with "extraordinary professionalism and integrity."

