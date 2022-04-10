Top 10 world news: Modi & Biden to hold virtual meet, Imran Khan to launch protest and more

Imran Khan's PTI party will stage a massive protest across Pakistan in protest against the formation of new government, which has been dubbed as "i,ported government". In other news, Putin's ex-economic advisor has told that putting embargo on Russia oil and gas can stop Ukraine war within a month.

Live: Pakistan Crisis: PTI to stage protests across Pakistan today, Imran Khan to lead protest

Imran Khan said on Twitter, “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy.”

Total embargo on Russian oil and gas can stop war within a month: Putin’s ex-economic advisor

An “effective” embargo on Russian oil and gas can force Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine, the Russian president’s former chief economic adviser has told the BBC.

Indian PM Modi, US Prez Biden to hold virtual meeting on Monday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday to review the ongoing bilateral cooperation. They will also exchange views on the recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

UK inquiry launched into Akshata Murty's tax affairs leak

An internal inquiry has been launched into how the tax affairs of Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, were leaked to a newspaper, according to UK media reports on Sunday.

China slams US virus 'accusations' as Shanghai lockdown drags on

China blasted the United States for making "groundless accusations" about its Covid-19 policy, after surging cases in Shanghai prompted the American consulate to let some staff leave the locked-down megacity.

With Imran Khan out, Sharif and ex-minister Qureshi to face off for PM post on Monday

With Imran Khan booted out of the office after losing the no-confidence motion, the battle for the new premiership is set to begin tomorrow (April 11) when Pakistan’s National Assembly (NA) will be reconvened to elect a new prime minister.

Two Pakistan-based LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

During a joint operation of Jammu Kashmir Police and the paramilitary force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the terrorists, involved in the attack on CRPF personnel at Maisuma area of Srinagar on April 4 were, neutralised.

Construction of world’s largest wildlife overpass to begin this month in US

On Earth Day, April 22, a launching ceremony will kick-off to mark the start of construction for the $90m crossing, which will be named Wallis Annenberg wildlife crossing.

India begins to inoculate all adults with Covid vaccines’ precaution dose at private centres

India has started to administer precaution dose of Covid vaccines to all adults on Sunday. The jab was given to people aged above 18 years, who have also completed nine months after taking the second dose, at private vaccination centres.

Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine: Who is General Aleksandr Dvornikov?

Dvorknikov has been the commander of the troops of the southern military district. He led the Russian task force in Syria in September 2015. The Russian general was dubbed the "butcher of Syria" during the campaign due to his ruthless tactics as Russia helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to crush the rebels.