Two Pakistan-based LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Two Pakistan-based terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed during an encounter in Srinagar's Bishembar Nagar area.

During a joint operation of Jammu Kashmir Police and the paramilitary force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the terrorists, involved in the attack on CRPF personnel at Maisuma area of Srinagar on April 4 were, neutralised.

The security forces said that they were acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Bhishembar Nagar area, following which a cordon and search operation were launched by the Srinagar Police.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired upon the security forces, who then retaliated to their attacks, resulting in the encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, while the other one was neutralised later.

''Keeping in view the tourist movement and huge rush in the area, Police and CRPF exercised maximum restraint and carried out the operation in a professional manner to avoid any civilian causality. During the course of the evacuation of civilians, the trapped terrorist hurled a grenade resulting in minor splinter injuries to 03 Police/CRPF Jawans who were shifted to hospital for treatment of their injuries.'' J&K Police chief Vijay Kumar said.

The slain terrorists were from Pakistan identified as Mohammad Bhai, also known as Abu Qasim/Mir Shoaib/Mudassir and Abu Arsalan, aka Khalid/Aadil.

''As per police records, both the killed terrorists were category ‘A’ terrorists and linked with LeT. Mohammad Bhai was active since 2019 while Abu Arsalan since 2021 in Central Kashmir. Both the terrorists were wanted for various terror-related activities,'' Vijay Kumar said.

Both the terrorists were carrying fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identity.

Police also found incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Since January this year, security forces have killed 46 terrorists, while 26 have been arrested alive. Also, more than 150 Overground Workers (OGWs) have been apprehended too.

OGW is used to describe those persons who provide logistical support, cash, accommodation, and other facilities to militants or terrorists.