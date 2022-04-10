Construction of world’s largest wildlife overpass to begin this month in US

The construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass, which will be built across the 101 highway near Los Angeles, has been initiated, with experts hoping that the crossing creates a safe passage for wild animals.

Robert Rock, a landscape architect with Living Futures in Chicago who led the design, has described this project as one of the most remarkable designs worldwide.

He said that unlike other bridges and under crosses which are mostly made of cement and steel, this crossing will have environmental-themed surroundings featuring native plants and vegetated walls on both sides, The Guardian reported.

Rock has put together a team of experts who are expected to help him execute this project. They are: a soil scientist who will collect samples nearby that are specific to the local trees, and a mycologist, who will study the fungi of the area and how they can help the seamless flow of plants and animals across the bridge.

He said that this project, nearly a decade in the making, will be able to protect mountain lions from crossing the roads.

Almost 25 mountains lions have been killed since 2002 while crossing the freeways in Los Angeles, with the latest death being reported just a week ago when a young lion was struck and killed on the pacific coast highway.

On Earth Day, April 22, a launching ceremony will kick-off to mark the start of construction for the $90m crossing, which will be named Wallis Annenberg wildlife crossing.

About 60 per cent of the cost of construction will come from private donations while the rest from public funds. A majority of the work will be done at night and is not expected to be completed until 2025, The Guardian reported.

Beth Pratt, an urban ecologist with the National Wildlife Federation, took at least a decade in planning the project, from convincing transportation officials of its importance, to bringing all stakeholders and fund donors together.

She told The Guardian, “I’m a little dizzy still, but I feel relieved. We have the chance to give these mountain lions a shot at a future.”

Pratt said approximately 300,00 cars pass through this area. She hoped that this bridge will serve as an example of how humans can live harmoniously.

Detailing the hardships she faced in the initial days, Pratt said that it was difficult to raise money but "luckily the team was able to find people who understood the importance of this project".

