LIVE: No-confidence motion: Qureshi blasts opposition; sticks to conspiracy theory

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face another no-confidence vote on Saturday after the country's Supreme Court asked the prime minister to face the test.

Last week Prime Minister Imran in a dramatic TV appearance had said he had asked the president to dissolve the assembly even as the no-confidence proceedings were underway. As the opposition cried foul, the deputy speaker dismissed the motion. However, the Pakistan opposition appealed to the Supreme Court which said another confidence vote should be held.

Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a TV address said that although he was "disappointed" by the Supreme Court's decision against his government but he accepted the verdict.

The Pakistan prime minister called for nationwide protest as he faced another test in Parliament. The Pakistan National Assembly will meet on Saturday morning to conduct the vote.

Follow all development on WION as PM Imran Khan faces his toughest test in Parliament today.