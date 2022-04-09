LIVE: No-confidence motion: Qureshi blasts opposition; sticks to conspiracy theory

Pakistan National Assembly meets in Islamabad to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan Photograph: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face another no-confidence vote on Saturday after the country's Supreme Court asked the prime minister to face the test.
Last week Prime Minister Imran in a dramatic TV appearance had said he had asked the president to dissolve the assembly even as the no-confidence proceedings were underway. As the opposition cried foul, the deputy speaker dismissed the motion. However, the Pakistan opposition appealed to the Supreme Court which said another confidence vote should be held.
Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a TV address said that although he was "disappointed" by the Supreme Court's decision against his government but he accepted the verdict.
The Pakistan prime minister called for nationwide protest as he faced another test in Parliament. The Pakistan National Assembly will meet on Saturday morning to conduct the vote.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:55 PM
Amid chants by PTI members, Qureshi asked: "Who will save the country?"
"These people (opposition) don't have any goal, no common intention for the country, these people were fighting against each other a few days ago. Now Imran Khan alone is standing for the nation," Qureshi said while challenging the opposition.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:52 PM
"So who are treacherous? People will decide," he said.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:50 PM
Meanwhile, Imran's party PTI claims it is filing a review petition in the Supreme Court on the five-judge bench's verdict on the issue of no-confidence vote decision on April 7.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:46 PM
Qureshi said Parliamentary sovereignty is important while asserting that his government wanted "good relations with the US".
On the issue of elections, Qureshi said: "The Election Commission official was called and said I can't conduct election upto next six months. But the constitution said the election had to be conducted in 90 days."
Apr 09, 2022, 03:37 PM
The Pakistan foreign minister also raked up the Kashmir issue and mentioned the accidental firing of the Indian missile last month which landed in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:32 PM
"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims the document to be as fake, Mariam Nawaz claims this was drafted in Foreign Office of Pakistan."
"I reiterate again the document that I received is real and authentic and circulated by a high seasoned official in Washington," Qureshi claimed.
"Let's go into an in-camera session and let the ambassador of the house come and brief the house whether he stands on what he sent or not."
"The letter said -if no confidence motion succeeds - we will have good relationship and we will excuse you and if the no- confidence motion fails - you will face consequences - isn't it threat to our nation?"
Apr 09, 2022, 03:28 PM
"We are against terrorism, my country has lost many things that I can't even count while fighting terrorists," Qureshi told Parliament.
"Ukraine has good relationship with us ( Pakistan) while tension escalated there were questions - who will bring the stranded 300 Pakistani students - Mr. chairman - I am happy to say that we have brought them home all safe and sound."
"Our opposition leaders alleged that the foreign conspiracy paper was drafted in the Pakistan foreign office. I reiterated today the document was authentic and written from officials from United states," he said.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:22 PM
"All concerned officials, retired bureaucrats and even some journalists were called and discussed in details the pros and cos of the visit. It was not the personal decision of PM Imran Khan alone to visit," Qureshi said on PM Imran Khan's Moscow visit.
"Before we left for Russia, the national security advisor of USA called the national security Advisor of Pakistan and categorically said, do not go," Qureshi told lawmakers during the debate on no-confidence motion.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:18 PM
"With video evidence PTI has knocked the door long time back about horse trading, it's still pending the court. Had justice been delivered timely.. today's situation may not have occurred," Qureshi said adding,"The blatant attempts behind the scenes being planned are now hidden from no one."
On Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow, the Pakistan foreign minister said the visit was planned "months ago and had nothing to do with that Ukraine attacks."
"The visit was a bilateral in nature and totally with the intent of benefitting Pakistan," the prime minister said.
"The US secretary had called the NSA of Pakistan and asked to terminate the visit to Moscow," he claimed.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:12 PM
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while resuming the debate on the no-confidence motion said: "The nation knows, all the media knows that there is atmosphere of horse trading."
"There is auctions going on, buying and selling of elected representatives," the foreign minister alleged.
Apr 09, 2022, 03:05 PM
Pakistan's National Assembly resumed debate on no-confidence motion after a long delay.
Apr 09, 2022, 02:57 PM
Reports claim there is possible negotiation underway between opposition and the government on the no-confidence vote.
The opposition reportedly wants the vote to take place today which is likely to be between 8pm and 11pm.
Apr 09, 2022, 02:37 PM
In a stinging tweet, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif called PM Imran Khan a "psychopath", saying that that Imran wanted to "just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage."
"One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down," Maryam Nawaz Sharif added.
Apr 09, 2022, 02:28 PM
'Vajpayee lost by one vote but didn't violate constitution,': Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan
PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote, citing India's outstanding example.
Apr 09, 2022, 02:09 PM
During the session, PTI leader and Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: "We aspire to defend the no-confidence motion in a constitutional, political and democratic way."
Apr 09, 2022, 01:42 PM
The Pakistan Assembly session is yet to reconvene. The session was set to start at 12:30pm local time. No official reason has been given for the delay.
Apr 09, 2022, 01:31 PM
PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari meets PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif
Apr 09, 2022, 01:17 PM
During the National Assembly session earlier PML-N leader Shehbaz insisted a vote be held immediately as ordered by the Supreme Court but PM Imran Khan's party leaders demanded discussion first on their leader's claims there had been foreign interference in the process.
PPP leader Bilawal Zardari Bhutto in Parliament
Apr 09, 2022, 01:02 PM
Pakistan National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to begin shortly.
Apr 09, 2022, 12:53 PM
Pakistan lawmakers clashed angrily in the National Assembly during the no-confidence motion.
The House Speaker adjourned proceedings after 30 minutes as he ordered the lawmakers to return at 1pm(IST) in the afternoon.
Apr 09, 2022, 12:42 PM
Pak foreign minister Qureshi raises 'foreign interference' during no-confidence motion debate
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi acknowledged that the Opposition has the right to file a no-confidence resolution under the Constitution, but that it is the government's job to defend itself against the motion.
Apr 09, 2022, 12:21 PM
Opposition Parliamentary session continues under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.
The Speaker of the National Assembly had earlier adjourned the House till 1pm.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:51 AM
Prime Minister Imran Khan still hasn't arrived in Parliament.
Voting on the no-confidence motion is the fourth item on the day's agenda in the National Assembly.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:48 AM
PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif reminded the Speaker that the session should be conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, and that the opposition will remove the "chosen" prime minister today through a legal and constitutional manner."
Apr 09, 2022, 11:36 AM
The Speaker adjourned the Pak Assembly till 1pm.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:30 AM
"Doctrine of necessity was buried and I am happy that Pakistan’s democracy has not taken the support of doctrine of necessity," Qureshi said.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:26 AM
Speaking during the no-confidence vote, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: "We aspire to defend the no-confidence motion in a constitutional, political and democratic way."
Apr 09, 2022, 11:23 AM
"We will implement court decision in its true spirit," Pakistan's Speaker Asad Qaiser said as Pakistan government members jeered Shahbaz Sharif during his speech.
"Don't debate foreign conspiracy," Sharif said.
However the Speaker said: "There should also be a discussion on the issue of 'international conspiracy' today."
Apr 09, 2022, 11:19 AM
During the debate on the no-confidence vote in Parliament, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif said the Speaker should follow the Supreme Court order.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:17 AM
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser presides the session.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:11 AM
Pakistan Parliament session on the no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan begins in Islamabad.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:06 AM
Parliament session on no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan begins
Apr 09, 2022, 11:04 AM
Meeting of the parliamentary committee of joint opposition is currently underway ahead of the no-confidence vote.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani arrives in Parliament.
Apr 09, 2022, 11:01 AM
Ahead of the vote in Parliament, Pak foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PM Imran Khan will be present in the Assembly during the no-confidence vote.
Apr 09, 2022, 10:43 AM
Security has been boosted outside Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence vote.
PM Imran Khan had said on Friday that he had accepted Supreme Court's ruling on holding the no-confidence motion again after the House deputy Speaker had dismissed the motion last week.
Meanwhile, PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb said: "PM Imran doesn't have any standing, he doesn't stand true to his promises and statements and the people are now questioning him and the fact is that he doesn't have answers."
Apr 09, 2022, 10:33 AM
Ahead of the no-confidence vote, Pakistan's People's Party(PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi said the Supreme Court's order will be implemented, there is no other option.
Apr 09, 2022, 10:31 AM
To depose Prime Minister Khan, the opposition parties will require 172 votes out of 342 in the National Assembly.
Apr 09, 2022, 10:22 AM
PML-N leader and former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrives in Parliament.
Apr 09, 2022, 09:59 AM
Pakistan opposition leaders arrive in Parliament amid heavy security ahead of the crucial no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan's government.
Apr 09, 2022, 09:45 AM
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Parliament ahead of the no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan's government.
Apr 09, 2022, 09:31 AM
Ahead of the no-confidence motion in Parliament, Pakistan PM Imran strategises with PTI parliamentary group.
Apr 09, 2022, 09:11 AM
Pakistan lawmakers are set to vote on a crucial vote of no-confidence today. PM Imran Khan has refused to resign from this post vowing to fight the opposition.
The no-confidence vote brought by opposition PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to replace PM Imran Khan, is the fourth point on the day's agenda.
Apr 09, 2022, 09:02 AM
The no-confidence motion in Pakistan's Parliament is set to begin at 11am today.
Apr 09, 2022, 09:00 AM
On Friday, Pakistan opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
Apr 09, 2022, 08:39 AM
The journey from cricket to politics was not an easy one for Imran Khan. After announcing his retirement from the sport, he launched Tehreek-e-Insaf in 1996 to break the dominance of the traditional parties - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
Apr 09, 2022, 08:36 AM
Shehbaaz is the leader of opposition in Pakistan and the leader of conservative political party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).
He is the brother of former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif, and has served as the chief minister of Punjab province thrice.
Apr 09, 2022, 07:48 AM
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a nationwide protest, speaking directly to the country's youth.
Apr 09, 2022, 07:45 AM
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's professional cricket career came to an end in a blaze of glory.
His political career, on the other hand, has taken a very opposite path.
Apr 09, 2022, 07:43 AM
The Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that the dismissal of Prime Minister Imran Khan's no-confidence motion was "unconstitutional."
Apr 09, 2022, 07:41 AM
In address to the nation, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday complained that the Supreme Court should have initiated an investigation over the “foreign conspiracy” matter.
Apr 09, 2022, 07:40 AM
"A country's foundation is justice. In the past few weeks, the country's politics and democracy has become a joke," PM Imran Khan said.
Apr 09, 2022, 07:38 AM
In reaction to the Prime Minister’s address, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan is crying for power badly.
Apr 09, 2022, 07:36 AM
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the nation on Friday, called the no-confidence motion against his government a “foreign conspiracy”.
The PM said the Supreme Court should have initiated an investigation over the “foreign conspiracy” matter.