Pakistan Political Crisis: What is a cipher? Can’t share 'threat letter' as it has nation's secret info: PM

In address to the nation, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday complained that the Supreme Court should have initiated an investigation over the “foreign conspiracy” matter.

Khan said he respected the country's judiciary but the apex court did not take the matter of “threat letter” seriously.

Saddened by the verdict, the PM said, "I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict."

While talking the “threat letter”, the leader explained what a cipher is, a coded message, which is sent by embassies to their country. He added that the message cannot be shared with the media and public as it has secret information about Pakistan.

He also made some major announcements related to the National Assembly's vote on a no-confidence resolution against him on Saturday (tomorrow).

He said that "I want to tell my youth that you have to protect your independence. We have to protect our democracy on our own. The Army or others can't protect our democracy. Whatever is happening with our democracy is catastrophic."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a nationwide protest, speaking directly to the country's youth.

