Finally, Pak PM Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan breaks silence, denies all accusations  

Finally, Farah Khan, the close friend of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has broken her silence over the numerous allegations levelled against her, a Geo News report said.

In a statement issued on her official social media accounts, Khan, who is also known as Farah Shahzadi, has denied all the accusations.

"I outrightly condemn all accusations and rumors with regards to myself and my family. I have neither involved myself in politics nor was I ever in a position to interfere in governmental affairs. Those who have attempted to tarnish my character must remember their sisters," Farah wrote.

Several claims have been made against her, alleging involvement in corruption and hoarding wealth.

Also Read: 'Democracy is the best revenge': Pak Opposition leaders welcome SC's decision

"My family has been in a constant state of distress and suffering. For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumors and connecting me and my family with such hearsay," Farah added.

Farah also said that her husband had already given the information about their business. The people, who are related to her, have also denounced the allegations, she added.

The woman has been accused by the Opposition of receiving huge sum of money for getting officers transferred as per their preferences.

An undated photo of her flying with a bag near her feet had surfaced on Twitter.

Watch: Imran Khan vows to fight back after snub from Pakistan Supreme Court

The picture had been tweeted by Romina Khurshid Alam, MNA, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who has claimed that the bag in the picture is worth USD 90,000. "Farah Khan, Bushra’s frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000," tweeted Romina.

Farah Khan, Bushra’s Frontwoman who ran away . The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that’s ninety thousand dollars. pic.twitter.com/ESrZOKD3h6 — Romina Khurshid Alam (@MNARomina) April 5, 2022 ×

Farah has committed this act of corruption under Imran and his wife's orders, Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had said.

Farah has made billions from transfers and postings through Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, claimed Chaudhry Sarwar, who has been sacked as Punjab governor recently, and Aleem Khan, old friend of Khan and the party financer.

(With inputs from agencies)