'Democracy is the best revenge': Pak Opposition leaders welcome SC's decision as Imran summons MPs

Following Imran Khan's Supreme Court defeat, Pakistan's opposition leaders expressed their delight and welcomed the Apex Court's ruling declaring the government's activities from April 3 to date null and void.

"Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad, "PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari posted on Twitter shortly after the Supreme Court's decision was announced.

Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said the Supreme Court's judgement was in line with the public's expectations.

"Through this judgement, the Constitution has been rescued, and Pakistan has been saved the court has upheld its independence and respect," added the Opposition leader.

He also tweeted that, "An epoch-making day! Mubarak to all who supported, defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution. Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried. People of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan."

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to praise the Supreme Court's decision and congratulate the country.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has summoned all PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to a meeting in Islamabad tomorrow.

He also intends to address the nation tomorrow. He has convened a Federal Cabinet meeting as well as a Parliamentary Committee meeting.