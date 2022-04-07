Shocking setback for PM Imran Khan: Pak SC orders no-confidence motion by Saturday morning

In a major setback for Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Supreme Court ordered on Thursday that the no-confidence motion, which was denied by the deputy speaker last Sunday, be held by 10: 30 a.m. on Saturday (April 9).

In a unanimous 5-0 verdict, the top court bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, quashed the presidential order to dissolve Parliament, which was done at the behest of Khan.

As soon as the verdict was announced, opposition members shouted slogans asking Khan to quit.

After days of hearing arguments from the government and opposition lawyers, the court on Thursday asked the election commission about their preparedness to hold polls. It said the delimitation of constuencies as per the census would take up to four months. Khan was hoping to get polls done in 90 days.

The Supreme Court's judgement stated that "if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, the assembly will pick the new prime minister."

The verdict seems to have put paid to Khan's attempts to circumvent due legislative process.

The Supreme Court's decision has been welcomed by Pakistan's opposition leaders.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to praise the Supreme Court's decision and congratulate the country.





Sunday's National Assembly session was dismissed by the deputy speaker, Qasim Khan Suri, less than an hour after it started. The deputy speaker, who was himself filling in for the speaker, Asad Qasier, against whom the opposition had brought a no-confidence motion just before the session, called it unconstitutional.

Almost simultaneously, Khan addressed the nation on TV, seeking the president to dissolve parliament and local assemblies, which the latter promptly complied with.

Khan then dismissed the cabinet and started the process of cobbling together an interim government.

But the top court on Thursday called no-ball on the cricketer-turned-politician's deft moves.