Imran becomes first Pak prime minister to lose no-trust vote

Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister came to an end on Saturday after his government failed to pass the no-confidence motion.

It is the first time a Pakistan prime minister has lost the no-trust motion. Earlier, Benazir Bhutto's government had survived a no-confidence vote in 1989 and then Shaukat Aziz survived an opposition-led no-confidence motion in 2006.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif led the charge on Saturday against Imran's PTI government as the trust motion dragged on throughout the day.

Shehbaz, 70, who is the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stated that he won't take "revenge" on anyone, pointing toward the ousted prime minister.

Imran had already called for nationwide protests on Sunday ahead of the no-confidence motion. The coalition government lost the no-confidence motion unanimously as 174 lawmakers voted against the government.

Imran wasn't present during the voting in Parliament as the acting Speaker Ayaz Sadiq passed the no-confidence motion against Khan's government in a midnight drama as Imran left the prime minister's residence.

No prime minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan. "We will put a balm on the wounds of this nation," Shehbaz Sharif declared. Bilawal Bhutto earlier this week had forwarded Shehbaz Sharif's name as the next prime minister of Pakistan.

Last week in a dramatic TV appearance during the no-confidence vote, Imran had declared he had requested the president to dissolve the House and asked for fresh elections to be held.

However, the Supreme Court after hearing both sides declared the actions was illegal as it ordered the vote of no-confidence to be held.

(With inputs from Agencies)