Who is Shehbaaz Sharif? The man waiting in the wings to become Pakistan's new leader

Shehbaaz Sharif is waiting in the wings to be Pakistan's next prime minister in case a no-confidence motion against incumbent Imran Khan succeeds on Saturday.

Shehbaaz is the leader of opposition in Pakistan and the leader of conservative political party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

He is the brother of former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif, and has served as the chief minister of Punjab province thrice.

He was elected to the National Assembly in 1990. Following a military coup that deposed the government of Pakistan in 1999, Shehbaaz had to spent several years in exile in Saudi Arabia.

He returned to Pakistan in 2007 and was nominated for the post of the president of PML-N following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from holding office.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Shehbaaz Sharif will soon become the prime minister of Pakistan.

As dollar continues to soar, a massive economic meltdown is staring the country in the face. No wonder Niazi is running away after leaving a legacy of broken economy, constitutional crisis & political instability. Pakistan did not deserve it.. Time to right all the wrongs is NOW! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2022 ×

On Thursday, the Pakistan Supreme Court had ordered that the no-confidence motion, which was disallowed by the deputy speaker last Sunday, be held by 10: 30 a.m. on Saturday (April 9).

In a unanimous 5-0 verdict, the top court bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, quashed the presidential order to dissolve Parliament, which was done at the behest of Khan.

Ahead of Saturday’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if Shahbaz Sharif takes over, “they will do slavery of America”.

“Shehbaaz Sharif will be a slave of America… he said in a TV Programme yesterday that beggars are not choosers… what does this mean? Does that mean that the poor and beggars are slaves. Ask him (Shehbaz Sharif) who brought Pakistan to such a state. Just because we are poor, should we be slaves?” Imran Khan said.

In response, Shehbaaz Sharif said, ''We did not invite any foreign power and neither are we involved in any foreign conspiracy.''

He further denied receiving any letter from Pakistan's President Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of an interim prime minister.

Since the independence of Pakistan in 1947, there have been four military coups in the country. It has spent over three decades under military rule.

