Pakistan's political crisis: What will happen in the next 24 hours?

Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, is slated to address the nation today ahead of a no-confidence vote that he is expected to lose.

Khan may resign to save face after a rollercoaster week in which he has previously avoided a no-confidence vote.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned PM Khan's attempt to prevent a parliamentary vote to remove him from office.

The Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that the dismissal of Prime Minister Imran Khan's no-confidence motion was "unconstitutional."

The national assembly was reformed, and the Speaker was ordered to call a session by the court.

The vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan will now take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There is widespread conjecture that Imran Khan will resign rather than face the humiliation of being voted out, or that he will pull off another surprise.

The following are the two important events that will take place in the next 24 hours:

Imran Khan's address to the nation at 10 p.m.

Vote of no-confidence on April 9 (10:30 AM)

(With inputs from agencies)