If Pak PM loses vote, PPP's Bilawal rumoured to get foreign minister post in new govt, say reports 

As no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has delayed his ouster, rumours are rife that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari may get appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs when the new government, which will be composed of the present Opposition, takes charge, media reports said.

Bilawal has also said the decisions over the ministerial berths will be taken by the party, Geo News reported.

The Supreme Court’s judgment is the "first step" towards ridding institutions of controversies, the PPP leader believed.

As there is a delay in the holding of the no-confidence motion, several eyes are on the candidates for the main positions if the joint opposition forms a new government.

Meanwhile, at no-trust debate in Parliament, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that PM Imran Khan seems to be the first captain, who is running from the pitch with wickets as he fears he’ll lose the match.

Pointing at Imran's absence from Parliament, he said the captain had run away as he was not capable of defending himself. "This fight is not between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but its fight between supporters of democracy and who want to destroy the democracy. The reality is that Imran Khan is afraid of free and fair elections," Bilawal continued.

Bilawal also urged the Speaker to follow the court order and conduct voting today. “If no voting is happening, we will remain sitting here,” he added.

