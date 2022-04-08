'Pakistan cannot be used like a tissue paper': Imran Khan's top quotes 

Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, delivered a speech to the country today (April 8).

His speech came after the Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, ordered him to face the no-confidence motion the day before.

Even though he acknowledged the Supreme Court's decision, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed disappointment with it.

In a unanimous decision a day ago, the Supreme Court overturned the order of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who had dismissed the no-trust petition against the premier.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

Imran Khan is not anti-US, but I want to tell the US that Pakistan and Pakistan's people cannot be used like tissue paper. Would the US dare to tell India what to do? Would it dare to control India? No, because India is a sovereign nation. ×

"I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Dy Speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it,". ×

A country's foundation is justice. In the past few weeks, the country's politics and democracy has become a joke. ×

We saw blatant horse-trading, politicians being bought. Where is the country headed, is a question that comes to mind. ×

The media, on the other hand, showed no remorse.They are rejoicing in the demise of the government. ×

We learned that US diplomats were visiting our country.Then we learned about the full scheme. ×

You hold the keys to your country's sovereignty.You must safeguard it.If you don't speak up, whomever comes to power in the future will look to see if any superpower is upset. ×

Take a stand, protest, and save your azaadi.This drama must be protested.We did not make any sacrifices in order for people to be able to install an imported government in our country ×