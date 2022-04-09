Don't debate foreign conspiracy, Speaker should follow Supreme Court order: Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan's parliament is set to vote on a no-confidence resolution filed by the opposition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, just days after he successfully repelled a similar attempt.

Shahbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition and the frontrunner for Prime Minister in Pakistan, has called for a vote of confidence at the start of the session.

“I hope Speaker will carry out today’s proceedings of the House as per the Supreme Court order. I urge you to stand for the Constitution and law. You must catch this moment with your conviction,” Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition said in Pakistan National Assembly.

He added,"We should not discuss international conspiracies; if the truth is revealed, it will go a long way."

Shahbaz reminded the speaker that the session should be conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, and that the Opposition will remove the "chosen" prime minister today through a legal and constitutional manner.

"We will implement court decision in its true spirit," Pakistan's Speaker Asad Qaiser said as Pakistan government members jeered Shahbaz Sharif during his speech.

"Don't debate foreign conspiracy," Sharif said.

However the Speaker said: "There should also be a discussion on the issue of 'international conspiracy' today."

(With inputs from agencies)