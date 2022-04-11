Exclusive: I would recommend that we should not resign, says PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan a close aide of former PM Imran in an exclusive chat with WION said since Imran's party is the single largest in the National Assembly so its members should not resign en masse from Parliament.

"I would recommend that we should not resign," Senator Faisal Javed Khan said.

"We are a big force in the National Assembly, we can be a great opposition in the Parliament and outside the Parliament," Faisal Javed Khan said. However, the Senator added that discussions are still underway on the resignations and the decision will be taken through consensus.

"We should be present in both battlefields," the PTI Senator added.

Javed added that former prime minister Imran Khan would be leading all the rallies starting with Peshawar. The Pakistan Senator said he believed elections will take place in three months.

"There is massive public pressure which will ensure elections happen within three months," he said. The PTI leader predicted that Imran will come back as prime minister of Pakistan and get two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Javed said his party is "extremely happy" at what the opposition has done. "We were not popular among the people due to the many reasons including the international price hike but what they(opposition) have done to us, we can't thank them enough."

The PTI Senator said the "public is with us because they can see it is an international conspiracy against Pakistan and against Imran Khan."

"Three 'agents' these three parties were of course involved, they managed it," he alleged. Javed said a "massive movement" has started and "we are going to the public".

"Just one call by Imran Khan led people to come out all across the world - all Pakistanis living anywhere in the world came out on the streets and protested against this regime change which was conspired by international players involving our local players - these three agents which people haven't accepted."

"It will be a revolution," the PTI Senator asserted.