How these Pak opposition leaders ousted Imran Khan from PM's post

Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday after a long drawn political drama which ended up in the nation's Supreme Court and finally the Pakistan prime minister lost his position after losing the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

The opposition was led by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam's Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Shehbaz Sharif

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's brother, Shehbaz Sharif emerged as the new leader in the past week as the no-confidence motion was fought both in Parliament and in the country's top court.

After Imran's ouster as Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif who is the leader of the opposition in Parliament said: "A new dawn has started. A new day is coming."

Also Read: Imran becomes first Pak prime minister to lose no-trust vote

Sharif had pushed for the no-confidence as he opened his argument on Saturday against Imran Khan's government, however, the House Speaker insisted on a full debate.

Sharif, 70, was earlier the chief minister of Punjab and is currently president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) with his brother and former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif currently in London due to health reasons.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari:

The son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal took centrestage in the past fortnight as the no-confidence motion became a rallying point for the opposition.

Bilawal had rejected Imran's move to dissolve the assembly and had threatened to conduct a sit-in in Parliament as the opposition moved the Supreme Court to overturn the Speaker's ruling who had dismissed the no-confidence move earlier.

Watch: Imran Khan moves into his personal residence

Bilawal, 33, is the leader of Pakistan's People's Party(PPP) and is considered a vital youth leader in the country. After the Supreme Court asked the Imran-led government to face the trust vote, Bilawal in a tweet said: "Democracy is the best revenge".

The Oxford-educated PPP leader emerged as a key tactician responsible for getting the opposition together and held his ground amid the political chaos over the no-confidence motion.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Rehman has been a long time rival of former prime minister Imran Khan and has attacked the former cricketer a number of times. In fact, both leaders have often hit out against each other.

Rehman's Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam (F) is likely to play a key role in the new government as he has been able to forge alliances across the political spectrum.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had questioned Imran Khan government's legitimacy after the Speaker had earlier dismissed the no-confidence motion.

Last month he had called the entire nation to "march" towards Islamabad as he galvanised the opposition parties to take on Imran's government in the no-confidence motion.

(With inputs from Agencies)