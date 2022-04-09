Pak PM Imran Khan claims US official behind ‘foreign conspiracy’ to oust him  

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the nation on Friday, called the no-confidence motion against his government a “foreign conspiracy”.

The PM said the Supreme Court should have initiated an investigation over the “foreign conspiracy” matter.

While taking about the foreign conspiracy theory, he said that in the meeting between Pakistani ambassador and the US official, the latter said that “I [Imran Khan] should not have visited [Russia].”

During the address, the PM said even before the no-confidence motion was filed, the US official had warned the Pakistani ambassador that if he manages to save himself from the motion, Pakistan will have to face “severe consequences.”

The leader maintained that the US official already knew that a no-confidence motion would be submitted against him, adding that they also knew who would come to power, if the Opposition ousted him.

He slammed the US official for arrogance and said that the official told the ambassador that if he is ousted, Pakistan will be spared no matter, who becomes PM.

Allegations were also levelled against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif by the PM. Khan said he had prepared his sherwani for the oath-taking ceremony as he is involved in this “foreign conspiracy.”

“It is so shameful for the 220 million people of Pakistan that a foreign official is ordering the sitting prime minister of the country through a third person, warning of severe consequences and alluring them of forgiveness if I [Imran Khan] leave the office,” PM said.

(With inputs from agencies)