Ready to struggle, people should protest on Sunday: Imran Khan tells Pakistan in rambling national TV address

Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, said on Friday night that he was "disappointed" by the Supreme Court's decision against his government, but he accepted it because he respected the court.

He was giving a national address in which he made some major announcements related to the National Assembly's vote on a no-confidence resolution against him on Saturday (tomorrow).

He said that "I want to tell my youth that you have to protect your independence. We have to protect our democracy on our own.The Army or others can't protect our democracy.Whatever is happening with our democracy is catastrophic."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a nationwide protest, speaking directly to the country's youth.

"On Sunday, I want peaceful protests around the country," he stated.

According to him, "Whatever is going on today, you must unite as a nation to protest it.We were self-sufficient enough to avoid the label of 'beggars can't be choosers.'I will accompany you.I will not accept any imported government in our country.And I'll be there for you."

Imran Khan recalls his close ties with India and compliments the Indian government's foreign policy, saying, "badi khudar quam hai". ×

Here are the highlights of his speech:



1: As a Pakistani, what I dreamt for my country was that my country would go forward. Such incidents make me upset.

2: I have spent good times in the west. I have never seen this kind of horse trading in western countries.

3: I appeal to the nation. If there is such a kind of conspiracy against our country, we should stand and fight together.

4: Today I want to talk about two things: self-esteem and justice.The Pakistan Supreme Court's verdict did disappoint me, but I want to make it clear that I respect the SC. Article 5 was invoked due to foreign conspiracy. I wanted a probe.The least SC could do was see the document itself.

5: I was also disappointed in 63A, regarding horse trading. I was expecting the Supreme Court to take suomoto action. Pakistan's democracy has become a joke because of this.

6: Whatever is happening in Punjab is not democracy. What pains me is that the youth, our future, are not being guided.



7: The Sharif family has been involved in horse trading for many years.Those with reserved seats are also being sold. My disappointment is that, despite accepting the court's decision, I was expecting the court to act on horse trading. I did march with the two million people in Britain against the Iraq war.

What exactly is cypher?

In his address to the nation tonight, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he couldn't reveal the whole text of the 'threat letter' because it is a top-secret coded document known as 'cypher.'

"The document has a secret code that could jeopardise our diplomats' communications all over the world," he continued.